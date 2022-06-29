Ferran Torres pictured hanging out with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Ibiza

Ferran Torres has been hanging out with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Ibiza. The Barcelona forward, who joined the club from Manchester City during the January transfer window, got to spend time with two of the greatest forwards in Barcelona’s entire history.

“It was a pleasure chatting with you guys for a while,” Ferran wrote as he published the image. “You’re both cracks.”

Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer after it became clear that the Catalan club were unable financially to renew his contract. Suarez was chased out of Camp Nou by Ronald Koeman the summer before, a move that led Messi to try and force an exit but ultimately fail. Suarez then joined Atletico Madrid and it was his goals that fired the Spanish club to glory in La Liga, winning the title in 2020/21.

Ferran, who has 13 goals to his name in the 28 appearances he’s made for the Spanish national team, produced four goals and four assists in the 18 appearances he made for Barcelona in La Liga in the second half of 2021/22. He’ll hope to have learned something about putting the ball in the back of the net from his chat with Messi and Suarez.