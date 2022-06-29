Chelsea push to agree personal terms with Raphinha after securing deal with Leeds United

Raphinha’s future could be decided in the coming hours according to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea are pushing to reach a full agreement with the Brazilian and his agent Deco on personal terms after agreeing a fee of between £60-65m with Leeds United yesterday.

Arsenal are also still in the picture and so are Barcelona, Raphinha’s first-choice. But Arsenal have so far failed to meet Leeds’ valuation of the 25-year-old and Barcelona are still in the dark regarding Ousmane Dembele’s future – they’ll only move for Raphinha when it becomes clear that the Frenchman isn’t going to renew his deal at Camp Nou.

That means that Chelsea have the opportunity to steal him before the stars align for Barcelona. And he’s a steal. Raphinha joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 and has since become one of the Premier League’s most exciting players, earning international recognition with Brazil in the process. He’ll be part of the squad heading to the World Cup.