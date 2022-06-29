Barcelona willing to sell Memphis Depay for a fee north of €20m

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Memphis Depay according to Diario Sport. The Catalan club would allow the Dutch striker to leave Camp Nou for a fee north of €20m. Should Memphis stay this summer his contract will be renewed but he could still leave.

Xavi Hernandez likes Memphis and believes he’s a useful squad player to have. But the issue is that if Barcelona pull off the business they’re intending to – bringing in two forwards – the Dutchman will lose significant prominence. A sale might make more sense. Memphis is currently on holidays and won’t return for pre-season until mid-July.

Memphis wants to stay but only if he will be playing an important role. He’ll be going to the World Cup in Qatar with the Netherlands and will hope to be playing regularly so he’s in full flight when he arrives in the Middle East. An offer could arrive that suits all parties – so far the connected parties have been clubs from the Premier League and Serie A.