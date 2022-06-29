Barcelona tell players they do not need to attend pre-season training

Much of the talk surrounding Barcelona this summer is dedicated to their potential incomings. Yet there are plenty within the squad that are sweating on their positions.

Manager Xavi Hernandez confirmed in his final post-match press conference of the season that several players had been told they could leave the club. Yet with pre-season around the corner, beginning on Monday the 4th of July, there has been little movement out the exit door.

The group in question consists of Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite. According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi and the club have let those players know that they need not attend the training. Equally they may not be called up for Barcelona’s tour of the USA later on in July.

The case of Braithwaite is a little different in that he is not due back with the team until later, due to his international commitments in early June.

It’s a stark reminder that as much as Barcelona are struggling to bring players in, finding a way to reshape the squad involves finding exits for several players. This is likely the latest step to persuade the players in question that a better future lies away from Camp Nou. As has been seen with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, finding these destinations at an affordable price is far from easy.