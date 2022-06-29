Barcelona make fresh bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Barcelona have made an improved bid for Robert Lewandowski according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish club have made an offer of €40m guaranteed plus add-ons to Bayern Munich. Lewandowski will wait for Barcelona and hopes an agreement is reached.

Barcelona are determined to bring in a top-class number nine this close-season and Lewandowski is their chosen target. The Polish marksman is one of the most lethal forwards in European football and is about to enter the final year of his contract with Bayern. He feels under-appreciated by the Bavarian club and wants a fresh challenge.

Lewandowski’s numbers are absurd – it’s hard to not believe that he’d revolutionise Barcelona’s attack should he complete the move to Camp Nou. The 33-year-old scored 50 goals in 46 games across all competitions in 2021/22 and has scored a total of 344 out of the 375 games he’s played for Bayern. He’s scored 76 goals in 132 games for Poland. He’d be the ideal man to replace Lionel Messi’s annual goal contribution.