Barcelona edging closer and closer to agreeing contract renewal with Gavi

Barcelona’s negotiations to renew Gavi’s contract are advancing day-by-day according to Mundo Deportivo. An agreement is yet to be reached but both parties feel they’re getting closer and closer. Gavi’s agent, Ivan de la Pena, has been in dialogue with Barcelona’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, in this last week or so.

Gavi’s current deal at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023 and has a release clause included of €50m. Barcelona want to extend his deal until the summer of 2027 and raise the release clause included to €1bn, the same as Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ronald Araujo’s.

It seems to be only a matter of time – Gavi wants to stay at Barcelona despite the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool. He realises that Barcelona is the best place for him to continue his development – the 17-year-old Andalusian broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of last season and has since become a regular for both club and country. He’s a special talent.