Barcelona edge closer to loaning Clement Lenglet out to Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a season-long loan for Clement Lenglet according to Marca. Talks are understood to be advanced and the 27-year-old French centre-back is willing to go to the Premier League.

Roma had also been connected with a move for Lenglet but it’s understood that Jose Mourinho wasn’t completely sold on the defender. Lenglet himself is attracted by the idea of playing Champions League football and has already spoken to Antonio Conte. What’s yet to be decided is how much of Lenglet’s considerable wage Tottenham will pay.

Barcelona wanted to sell him outright but Tottenham held firm and pushed for a loan. Barcelona want Tottenham to pay 100% of his salary but they’re not hugely enthused by that idea. The final details will be thrashed out over the coming days but it’s a positive development in what’s proving to be a very busy summer indeed at Camp Nou.