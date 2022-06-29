Barcelona changing contracts for Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen

Barcelona seem to have to have left behind the narrative of financial destitution in recent months and certainly the image the directors are trying to put across is one of power. Their issues with the salary limit in La Liga are still causing havoc though.

It is an open secret that Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will be joining Barcelona this summer but over a month after the season has ended, neither have been formally announced by the club. Part of the reason for that is that Barcelona want to close out their financial year, finishing on the 30th of June, without adding any expenses.

Yet according to Sport, the Barcelona are now making changes to the contracts of both. The Catalan daily terms them as ‘small adjustments’ to the contracts in order to fit in better with financial fair play and more pertinently, the La Liga salary limit.

It goes to show that the club is far from out of the woods with regards to their financial issues. Last summer Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all reduced or deferred their salaries in order to help register Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay. Joan Laporta will be hoping to avoid something similar this August.