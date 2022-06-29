Atletico Madrid weighing up move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal according to Diario AS. Los Rojiblancos want to sign the Brazilian on a loan deal with an option to buy but Tottenham are keen to sell him outright rather than lose him on a loan.

Tottenham paid Barcelona €25m last summer to sign Emerson. He played 44 games across all competitions for both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte and has been an important player for the North London outfit. If Atletico want to sign him they’re going to have to put up €25m and they need the player himself to force through the move as well.

Emerson is thought to like the idea of working with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano and Tottenham are already eyeing up a move for Middlesborough’s 21-year-old right-back Djed Spence as a potential replacement for the Brazilian. But until Atletico clear in the region of €40m in sales they will be unable to make any serious move.