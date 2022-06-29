All of Europe want the most highly-rated Brazilian teenager since Neymar Junior

The last Brazilian to generate this much fuss as a teenager was Neymar Junior – not even Vinicius Junior generated the hype that Palmeiras starlet Endrick has according to Marca. The 15-year-old forward has already drawn the attention of all of the European elite.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are included in this cohort, but they’re going to have to wait. Endrick is still only 15 and legally none of the interested European outfits can approach him. He turns 16 in less than a month, meaning that he’s set to play two full seasons in his native Brazil before legally being able to cross the Atlantic Ocean and come to Europe.

Endrick has signed a deal with Palmeiras until 2025 with a release clause of €60m said to be included in the contract. As well as Barcelona and Madrid, it’s thought that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also paying very close attention to the situation.