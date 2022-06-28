Xavi Hernandez responds to uncertainty around Ousmane Dembele’s future

Barcelona are still yet to announce any signings for the summer, but their most pressing issues regard their current players. Young superstar Gavi is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and French winger Ousmane Dembele is also an unknown quantity at this point.

Dembele’s contract expires on the 30th of June and it appears he has no deal in place with anyone for next season as it stands. The most recent update from club President Joan Laporta was that Dembele had an offer on the table but was yet to respond to it.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has been one of his biggest defenders since arriving at the club, yet caught while taking a photo with a fan by El Chiringuito, the Catalan left his point of view clear.

“It depends on him,” he told the cameras.

While it is hard to take much of a conclusion from his words in terms of what will happen, it does suggest that the ball is firmly in Dembele’s court. With regard to any negotiation or chance of staying at Barcelona, it appears he will have to make the decisive move.

As the final day of his contract approaches, a resolution on the Barcelona question is likely in the offing. Given their financial difficulties, it would be significantly easier for Barcelona to renew his deal rather than sign Dembele as a free agent, due to La Liga rules.