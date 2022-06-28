Who Is The Richest Footballer In The World?

Professional footballers earn millions of dollars. But which players earn the most and top the charts? In this article, we will look at the 5 richest players. Master the art of Wager1x2 and there’s a world in which you too could mix it with the millionaires!

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is by far the richest footballer. His net worth is estimated to be close to $1 billion! He earns $125 million per year just from his football salary and endorsements. He also owns a massive property portfolio which includes hotels. The Portuguese footballer also owns his brand, CR7, which makes everything from cologne to jeans.

Even at 37, Ronaldo’s Man Utd salary is $70 million, $2 million of which went on a Bugatti. His watch collection dwarfs even that, currently estimated at $10 million. He owns a Jacob & Co’s Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Baguette model too, which costs over $1 million.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the second richest football player on the planet. Messi is estimated to have a net worth of over $600 million and 20 years on from swapping Rosario for Barcelona, has become one of the most iconic athletes on the planet. He currently earns a massive $75 million salary from PSG – more than Ronaldo – and takes home a cool $35 million in endorsements every year.

When Messi isn’t scoring goals, he is building his property empire. Messi has invested heavily in his hometown of Rosario, investing in numerous projects, including a gated community and an apartment tower.

3. Neymar

Growing up in the modest surroundings of Sao Paulo, Neymar earns a huge $75 million salary from Paris Saint-Germain and is not short on endorsements. Of course, he still commands the title of the most expensive footballer ever following his move from Barcelona. Last year Neymar earned $20 million just from brand deals. Neymar works with lots of massive brands, including Panasonic, Volkswagen, Unilever, Castrol, and more!

Neymar has been seen spending his money on mansions, private jet trips, designer clothing, and of course, cars. The most expensive of all being a $4.5 million Lambo Veneno.

4. Kylian Mbappe

At 22, Kylian Mbappe is already one of the highest-paid and richest football players in the world. He is reportedly earning over $30 million at PSG and has signed a ton of endorsement deals, something which will make bitter reading for Real Madrid fans. The young French star is already working with leading brands such as Hublot, Nike, and EA. His endorsements earn him almost $20 million per year.

5. Mo Salah

Mo Salah, who has become a Liverpool legend thanks to his goal-scoring ability, is the 5th richest football player in the world. He earns a juicy $25 million per year from Liverpool and collects a further $16 million in endorsements. He works with big international brands, including Uber, Pepsi, and Oppo.

Mo Salah likes to spend his money on cars and has quite the collection, currently owning a Bentley Continental, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Bentley Bentayga and an Audi Q7.

Wrapping Up

So there you have it, Ronaldo is the richest football player. He earns over $100 million every year and has signed endorsement deals with massive brands, including a $1 billion lifetime deal with Nike, and has his very own CR7 brand. It’s no surprise that all five on the leading list have been linked with a move to Spain’s top two at one point or another, with three of them having passed through the ranks of Barcelona and Real Madrid. That said, perhaps it says something of the shifting financial balance in football that none of them are still there.