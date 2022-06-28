Watch: Lionel Messi has animated conversation with Franck Ribery in Ibiza

Lionel Messi has been filmed having an animated conversation with Franck Ribery at a party in Ibiza. Both of the players are there with their families on vacation. Messi has been documenting his time there with his wife, Antonella, and his three children.

What they were actually discussing is anyone’s guess, but Messi certainly seemed to be getting excited by whatever it was he was saying. There’s also no indication as to what language they were communicating in. Ribery, 39, would have played against Messi many times over the years when he was playing for Bayern Munich between 2007 and 2019. Despite his advanced years he’s still going, captaining Serie A side Salernitana.

Messi is enjoying the off-season ahead of returning for pre-season duty with Paris Saint-Germain, the club he joined from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. He enjoyed a decent first season at the Parc des Princes but will still be hungry to contribute more.