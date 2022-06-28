Tottenham Hotspur issue ultimatum to Clement Lenglet regarding proposed loan

Clement Lenglet is close to leaving Barcelona for Tottenham Hotspur according to Mundo Deportivo. Roma are also in the picture but it seems more likely that the 27-year-old French centre-back will head to the Premier League on a season-long loan deal.

The problem, however, is that he’s not yet responded to their offer. Tottenham want to make concrete plans for the 2022/23 season and don’t want to be left without a left-footed centre-back too late in the window. They’ve therefore issued an ultimatum to Lenglet, asking him to make a definitive decision soon. He won’t play at Barcelona.

Lenglet joined Barcelona in 2018 from Sevilla and enjoyed a fine start to his career at Camp Nou. But in recent seasons his prominence has declined, with the likes of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia overtaking him in the pecking order. A fresh start elsewhere makes sense for him and Barcelona could use with freeing up the financial space his exit brings.