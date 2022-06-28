The details of River Plate’s offer to Luis Suarez revealed

Luis Suarez is considering his next move. The Uruguayan forward’s contract with Atletico Madrid expires at the end of this month and they’re not going to renew it. Several European clubs have been linked with a move for him – but so have River Plate.

Suarez is currently on holiday with Lionel Messi in Ibiza and so hasn’t commented on the matter, but River coach Marcelo Gallardo has revealed his optimism that El Pistolero could trade the Spanish capital for its counterpart in Argentina. According to Diario AS, River can offer Suarez €3m a season that becomes €4m if they win the Copa Libertadores.

Suarez is one of the finest marksmen to have ever played the game. His goals fired Atletico to glory in La Liga back in 2020/21. His primary focus with this move is to find a club that can enable him to stay competitive ahead of the World Cup.