Talented midfield prospect moves from Barcelona to Ligue 1

Barcelona B midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil came back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain with a modicum of excitement last summer, but has left the club almost silently this time round.

A talented and technical player, Ruiz-Atil joined the Parisian academy in 2015 and was there for six years before signing for Barcelona on a free again. However things did not work out for him under now departed manager Sergi Barjuan, as he only featured just 11 times in the third tier of Spanish football, playing just 345 minutes in total.

On Tuesday it was announced by AJ Auxerre that Ruiz-Atil had joined the club on a three-year deal for free. He was a free agent after both Barcelona and the player agreed to terminate his contract after the end of the season. Auxerre won promotion via the play-off last season and will play in Ligue 1 next season, where Ruiz-Atil will have a shot at winning top division minutes.