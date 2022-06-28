Sevilla considering move for Almeria forward Umar Sadiq

Sevilla are considering a move for Almeria forward Umar Sadiq according to a report by Marca. They’ve been tracking him for some time and while they realise that his price will be higher seeing as the Andalusian side have been promoted to La Liga they’re interested.

Almeria want in the region of €25m for their frontman, something Sevilla wouldn’t really be able to afford unless they sold Youssef En-Nesyri. The Nigerian, for his part, is interested in a move and knows Monchi well due to the time they spent together at Roma. Julen Lopetegui wants to bring in another striker this summer and he’s the man.

Sadiq, 25, is a Nigerian international with seven caps to his name. He joined Almeria in 2020 and was key to their promotion push from Segunda to Primera in 2021/22, contributing 18 goals and 12 assists for the Andalusian side in the 36 appearances he made. He’s exactly the kind of hidden gem Sevilla pride themselves on finding.