Samuel Umtiti’s wage demands complicating his loan move to Fiorentina

Barcelona are keen to move on Samuel Umtiti this summer according to Diario Sport. The club informed the Frenchman weeks ago that he wouldn’t be getting any minutes in 2022/23 and it’s thought he’s finally accepted that he needs to leave for pastures new.

Barcelona offered to allow him to leave on a free transfer or even terminate his contract but he’s chosen to leave on loan. But it’s proving difficult to close. Italian side Fiorentina are said to be the most interested party but they’re only willing to pay half of his wages – this means that Barcelona have to help out unless he takes a pay-cut.

Umtiti is said to earn €4m net per season at Barcelona and Fiorentina aren’t in the position to pay such a salary. The highest they could go would be €2m net per season but there’s a reluctance to do that given the precarious nature of Umtiti’s physical situation.