Ronaldo Nazario’s house in Ibiza burgled to the tune of €3m

Ronaldo Nazario’s house in Ibiza has been robbed according to Diario de Ibiza and carried by Diario AS. The Brazilian footballer-turned-businessman was burgled on Sunday while he was hosting Marco Verratti and his wife, Jessica Aidi, amongst several other guests.

The thieves made off with stolen objects that amount to a value of €3m and the incident isn’t isolated. Just a few days ago Dani Olmo was robbed in Valencia in an incident where two thieves made off with the Leipzig forward’s watch, which was valued to be €30,000. David Beckham’s London mansion was also robbed recently with his family inside.

Ronaldo, at his peak, was the greatest footballer in the world. A double World Cup-winning Brazilian international with 98 caps and 62 goals to his name for his country, he spent his career playing for Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Internazionale, Real Madrid and Milan before retiring at Corinthians. He’s currently Real Valladolid’s president.