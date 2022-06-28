Real Madrid hope the Santiago Bernabeu will be ready for the 2023/24 season

The Santiago Bernabeu is beginning to take shape according to Marca but there’s still more than a year to go before renovations are completed. The most optimistic forecast for its completion would be June of 2023 but there’s understood to be a lot still left to do.

Work is being furiously done on Real Madrid’s stadium during the summer to take advantage of the fact that there’s no fixtures taking place. Madrid’s first La Liga game at the Santiago Bernabeu next season is September fourth so there’s still a lot of time for work to be done. Madrid will be defending their crown having won La Liga last season.

The changing rooms have been demolished and rebuilt while retractable grass has been installed on the pitch. A retractable roof is also being built and could even be ready for the beginning of the season. The first steel plates – sourced from Acerinox in Cadiz – have also begun to arrive. They’ll make up the facade of the stadium.