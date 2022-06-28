Rafa Marquez appointed to replace Sergi Barjuan as coach of Barcelona B

Rafa Marquez will replace Sergi Barjuan as the coach of Barcelona B, which from now on will be known as Barcelona Atletic, for the 2022/23 season according to Diario Sport. Joan Laporta has a good relationship with his former player and considers him a club legend.

Javier Mascherano was also considered but Laporta has settled on Marquez. Barjuan will continue to work within Barcelona’s setup in the role he had before replacing Garcia Pimienta at Barcelona B last summer. Marquez is considered the ideal candidate because of who he is as well as the fact he has such a good relationship with Xavi Hernandez.

Marquez enjoyed a 22-year playing career that he began in Mexico with Atlas. After three seasons in their first team he came to Europe – spending four years with Monaco and then seven with Barcelona, helping them win the Champions League in 2006. He retired in 2018 after further spells with New York Red Bulls, Leon, Hellas Verona and Atlas.