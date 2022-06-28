Paris Saint-Germain inform Neymar Junior that he’s not wanted for the 2022/23 season

Paris Saint-Germain have informed Neymar Junior that they don’t want him to be a part of their squad for the 2022/23 season. That’s according to RMC as carried by Mundo Deportivo. The French club want to reboot the team and don’t need the Brazilian around.

Kylian Mbappe has apparently complained to the club about Neymar’s indiscipline in training and the way he approaches post-match recovery. He believes that the 30-year-old has been two or three kilos overweight for years and has no place in a leaner PSG.

Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 from Barcelona for €222m but since he renewed his contract in May 2021 his level of performance has dropped considerably.

Neymar is thought to be open to leaving for pastures new but his high wage is a serious stumbling block to such an idea. A loan is thought to be the likeliest option for him. He’s apparently determined to prove them wrong and join another elite European side.