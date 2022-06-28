Ousmane Dembele’s representative to hold crucial talks with Barcelona today

Ousmane Dembele’s future will be resolved within the next few days. His representative, Moussa Sissoko, is currently in Barcelona and will conduct talks with the club today according to Fabrizio Romano. Dembele wants to stay at Camp Nou and renew his deal.

This has been a long-running saga. Dembele’s contract expires at the end of this month and until recently it seemed to be all but guaranteed that he’d be departing for pastures new when it did. But the offers that his representative thought he would be fielding never came and it turned out that he had fewer options than predicted. That’s why he’s staying.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 as part of the package to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Neymar Junior. He’s enjoyed some fine moments in the Barcelona shirt but his five-year stint at the club has been blighted by a succession of debilitating injuries. He’ll hope that those days are definitively behind him.