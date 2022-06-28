New Valencia kit leaked ahead of Mestalla centenary

Valencia might not have Nou Mestalla to move into, but it does mean that Los Che will be able to celebrate a century at the ground next season.

That motif has seemingly been included in their upcoming home kit for the 2022-23 season. The new strip will include a retro-look badge as part of an updated Puma design.

The images of the supposed new kit were leaked by OFOball, as per Diario AS. The home strip will also come with classic black shorts and white socks too, adhering to the most iconic Valencia kits.

⚽️ La marca de agua de @OFOBALLsite se lo lleva todo por delante… pero sí, ahí está el cuello cuadrado con la tela interior efecto retro. Es esta. Home 22-33 Puma VCF. Metedle medias blancas y Cazoo en negro, y ahí estaría. pic.twitter.com/6GnrxJGeiX — Paco Polit (@pacopolit) June 28, 2022

Following a season of much controversy for their central bar kits and the placing of the badge in the middle last season, Puma appear to be aiming to please the old-fashioned amongst the Valencia fanbase. The football team could end up anywhere in between delightful and disastrous in an uncertain squad, but Valencia may at least look good while doing it.