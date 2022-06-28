Marco Asensio preparing to leave Real Madrid as his contract enters its final year

Marco Asensio is preparing to leave Real Madrid according to a report by Diario AS. The Spanish club are yet to offer to renew Asensio’s contract and his current deal expires in the summer of 2023. Asensio’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is checking what’s out there.

Italian giants Milan have been connected with a move for the man for the Balearic Islands with Juventus also said to be in the picture. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are also credited with interest. All three of those options would give Asensio the chance to be a guaranteed starter, something that he most definitely isn’t at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes were preferred on the right side of Madrid’s attack by Carlo Ancelotti toward the end of the season and Eden Hazard will also be fighting for minutes in 2022/23. Given it’s a World Cup year, Asensio wants to play as much as possible to ensure he earns a place in Luis Enrique’s squad for the plane to Qatar.