Manchester United close to reaching agreement with Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong according to Sky Sports. A broad agreement on the fee has been reached – it’s believed to be €65m with additional performance-based add-ons included. The deal will close soon.

United’s interest has been longstanding and there’s been rumours about the move all summer long. De Jong is a valued squad member at Camp Nou but Barcelona’s precarious financial situation – and dire need to strengthen in other areas – has made him the perfect sacrificial lamb. United believe he has the quality to lead their project with Erik ten Hag.

De Jong worked with Ten Hag to great effect at Ajax, starring at the base of their midfield as they made it to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2018/19. His form earned him the move to Barcelona but he’s failed to replicate that level of performance there.