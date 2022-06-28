Girona calm about the future of Arnau Martinez despite interest from across Europe

Girona are calm about the future of Arnau Martinez according to Mundo Deportivo. He’s one of the club’s most important assets and has drawn the attention of many other clubs across Spain and Europe. Due to Girona’s promotion from Segunda to Primera his release clause has risen from €10m to €20m. But Girona’s plan is to keep him at the club.

His contract runs until the summer of 2025 and Girona are in a financially comfortable place. They have no need to sell him. He made 42 appearances for the club across all competitions in 2021/22, totalling 3,704 minutes. And he’s still just 19 years of age.

Born and raised in Premia de Dalt, Martinez began his football journey with his local team before joining Barcelona at the age of seven. He left for Hospitalet six years later, joining Girona two years after that. Martinez is a Spain international with the U19s and has a bright future ahead of him.