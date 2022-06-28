Gareth Bale opens up on his excitement after sealing move to Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale has left Real Madrid for Los Angeles FC. The Welshman becomes a free agent at the end of this month when his Madrid contract expires and he was keen to make a move that would best enable him to arrive at the 2022 World Cup in top-class condition.

“I can’t wait to start playing with Los Angeles FC,” Bale said in comments carried by Marca. “I’m very excited about this move to LAFC. This is the right place for me and my family and it comes at the right time in my career.”

Bale is proud to lead Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 and looking forward to finishing his career on a high after what was a difficult end to his Madrid career. Bale played just seven times for Madrid across all competitions last season, accumulating a total of 290 minutes. He was a bystander as they won La Liga and the Champions League.

But that doesn’t take anything away from his legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 32-year-old contributed 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 appearances for the club, forming a key part of the team that managed to win a magnificent five Champions League titles.