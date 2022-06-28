Former Real Madrid player Jese Rodriguez leaves Las Palmas for Turkey

The winding career of Jese Rodriguez has taken another turn for the unexpected, as the Spanish striker confirmed he had signed with MKE Ankaragucu in Turkey on Tuesday evening.

The former Real Madrid forward had been playing with hometown club Las Palmas in the second division, scoring 10 times and assisting 6 more in his 40 appearances. That helped Las Palmas to fourth place and a playoff spot.

It was the first time Jese has really found continuity in a while. After exploding onto the scene with Real Madrid, he struggled to live up to that first start at Paris Saint-Germain, Stoke City, Real Betis and Sporting CP before returning to the Canary Islands.

Ankaragucu, who won promotion to the first division last season, announced the deal on their social media. The Spaniard arrives on an initial one-year deal with an option for a further season thereafter. He will most notably be playing alongside former Swiss international striker Eren Derdiyok.