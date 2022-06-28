Former Presidential rival Victor Font criticises Joan Laporta for improvisation

Barcelona President Joan Laporta seems to have all the popular support he needs at the club. Despite the usual forces conspiring against him as part of the internal politics at the club, over a year has passed since he took charge of Barcelona and his most recent Assembly saw both his motions passed with strong support.

Yet that doesn’t mean his management has been flawless either. Some have questioned why Ronald Koeman was kept in his job for so long, while others have not forgiven him for failing to ensure Lionel Messi stayed in Catalonia.

Former Presidential rival Victor Font gave a press conference recently on all matters Barcelona and explained that Laporta was at fault in the matter.

“We had a plan that reduced the payroll, the expenses… with this plan and the willingness of Messi to continue I am convinced that he would’ve stayed.”

Marca carried his words and although that matter is in the past, perhaps the more pertinent criticism was that Font believes Laporta is acting without a strategy.

“I don’t want to criticise for the sake of criticising. There was no plan, there was improvisation.”

Laporta had previously sold himself as the man to ensure Messi’s continuity and there is little doubt he knows the political effect of transfers and signings. His first term in office was won off the back of promising David Beckham’s signature and most recently, when he wanted to members to approve the financial levers, Barcelona have been heavily linked with the likes of Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski.