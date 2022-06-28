Fenerbahce raise their offer to try and tempt Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid

Real Madrid want to move on Mariano Diaz this summer as the forward isn’t in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the 2022/23 campaign according to Diario AS. Getafe have been credited with interest and now Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have emerged as a contender.

Mariano is said to demand €5m per season and Fenerbahce’s first offer amounted to €4m for two seasons with the option of a third. In their latest offer, however, they’ve raised that to €5m through bonuses. They’re currently speaking with his representative, David Aranda, to try to convince Mariano to accept their offer and swap Spain for Turkey.

Mariano, who played eleven games for Madrid in 2021/22, is understood to be a priority for newly-appointed Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus. He scored one goal, against Cadiz on the second-last game of the league season. He has one more year left to run on the deal he signed when he came to the Santiago Bernabeu from Lyon for the fee of €21.5m.