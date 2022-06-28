Chelsea make last-minute offer to Ousmane Dembele to try and pry him from Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is understood to have two options on the table regarding his future according to L’Equipe as carried by Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman can renew his contract with Barcelona or reunite with Thomas Tuchel at Premier League club Chelsea.

Chelsea have submitted an attractive offer to the 25-year-old in the last few hours, reacting to the progression in negotiations between Barcelona and the player. They’ve offered Dembele significantly more than Barcelona, whose financial issues are well-documented. Chelsea are beginning a new era under new owner Todd Boelhy.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 as part of the package to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Neymar Junior. Things haven’t worked out as planned, however, with the Frenchman suffering a succession of debilitating injuries that prevented him from demonstrating his evident quality. He seems to have put those issues behind him, however, playing pretty consistently for the second half of the 2021/22 season.