Barcelona must push economic levers to limit in order to sign this summer

Barcelona members were told that via the activation of their economic levers, the club would once again be able to operate in a normalised situation. Yet that normal summer will require all of Barcelona’s financial manoeuvring to do so.

Although the series of transfer rumours that swirl around the club every summer have not stopped, it will all be futile without the economic levers according to Marca.

Barcelona intend on selling 10% of their television rights income for a specified amount of time in the coming days before the financial year closes on the 30th of June. That will allow them to meet the requirements for this season’s budget as per the report with an injection of around €200m, yet would not put them in the black for the year.

The second economic lever, the sale of up to 49.9% of Barcelona Licensing and Merchandising, must also be activated in order to free up their La Liga salary limits and register players ahead of next season.

Without moving within their salary limit and into the black, Barcelona’s situation will change little. With moves being made and options expiring on the transfer market, there will be no shortage of desire to get both deals done.