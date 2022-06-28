Barcelona losing hope of Raphinha deal as Chelsea close in on Leeds deal

Barcelona had earmarked Brazilian winger Raphinha as their replacement for Ousmane Dembele should the Frenchman leave this summer, but it appears that option may be slipping away from them.

Although it appears that the Catalan club have a deal with the Raphinha in place, the task of reaching one with Leeds United has proven significantly harder.

The Yorkshire club are set on receiving a fee out-with Barcelona’s means. Yet not those of Chelsea. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have verbalised their willingness to pay in the region of €60m for the winger – it is believed that Leeds would be willing to accept that fee.

Although Barcelona were at one point in pole position, the financial might of Chelsea and Arsenal appears to have been too much for the Catalans. This will complicate matters for Barcelona, who are yet to gain clarity on Dembele’s situation too and will need to set their sights on a different option depending on the result.

JON SUPER/AFP via Getty Images