Barcelona confirm B team manager Sergi Barjuan is changing position

After a singular season in charge of Barcelona B, Sergi Barjuan will not be at the helm for next season. Barjuan controversially replaced current Las Palmas manager Francisco Garcia Pimienta last summer, but after a 9th-place finish will be changing role.

The club confirmed this news on Tuesday afternoon on their official website, explaining that he would be moving to a different position within the football structure, although they did not state which.

Earlier in the day reports had broken that former central defender Rafael Marquez may be in line to replace him and while that decision was not announced, the statement did say that a replacement is expected to be announced in the coming days. Currently Marquez is a youth team coach at Alcala.

The official wording was that Barjuan would be stepping down from his position, yet following a disappointing season, it is open to speculation how much choice he had in the matter.