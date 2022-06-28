Atletico Madrid on the verge of completing move for Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing their move for Axel Witsel according to Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian will join Atletico on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023 with the option of a further season. The deal has been completely agreed.

Atletico view the midfielder as a replacement for MLS-bound Hector Herrera, who’ll depart the Wanda Metropolitano when his contract with the club expires at the end of this month. Witsel, 33, brings a wealth of experience with him to the Spanish capital. He’s been around the block and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Born in Liege, Witsel came through the youth system at Standard Liege and spent the first five years of his career there. He then spent a season in Portugal with Benfica before heading to Russia with Zenit St. Petersburg and spending the next five years there.

A campaign in China with Tianjin Quanjian followed before a return to Europe with Borussia Dortmund. Witsel, who has 124 caps for the Belgian national team, has spent the last four years in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park. He’s an interesting signing.