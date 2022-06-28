Angel di Maria a step away from joining Juventus on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain

Angel di Maria is a step away from joining Juventus according to Fabrizio Romano. Final discussions on the contract will take place this week to get the deal over the line as soon as possible. Massimiliano Allegri was determined to land the veteran Argentine winger.

Barcelona had been in the picture to sign Di Maria and were considered the primary rival to Juventus for his signature. But their pursuit of the Argentine depended on the futures of Ousmane Dembele and Leeds United winger Raphinha. Di Maria was never a clear priority for the Catalan club while he was for Juventus. And that’s where he’s going to go.

Di Maria is a 34-year-old forward with 122 caps for the Argentine national team to his name and he’ll be part of the squad that travels to the World Cup in Qatar later this year. He began his career in Argentina with Rosario Central before spells with Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He joins Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain.