Xavi Hernandez starts work a week earlier than scheduled to prepare Barcelona’s pre-season

Barcelona’s pre-season campaign begins on July fourth but Xavi Hernandez has come in a week ahead of time according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan coach was pictured arriving at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper this morning just after 10:00.

Xavi has gotten straight to work, planning for the first pre-season sessions. The players will undergo the usual medical tests to determine how the players are after the holidays and once that’s achieved they’ll take to the grass.

Barcelona will spend the first few days of pre-season in their home city before packing their bags and flying to the United States. They’ll play Real Madrid in Las Vegas on July 23rd before facing Juventus in Texas three days later. They’ll then face Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls before crossing the Atlantic Ocean and returning to Europe.

Barcelona will hope to improve on last season’s performance. They suffered ignominious exits in both the Champions League and the Europa League and finished second in La Liga, 13 points behind Madrid. That kind of performance isn’t acceptable at Camp Nou.