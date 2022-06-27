West Ham offer Villarreal star Premier League return option

Premier League side West Ham could offer Arnaut Danjuma a potential route back to English football from Villarreal this summer.

The Dutch international has been linked with a possible move away from the Estadio de la Ceramica in the coming weeks after an impressive first season in Spain in 2021/22.

Danjuma netted 16 goals in all competitions as the Yellow Submarine reached the Champions League semi finals and enjoyed a solid La Liga campaign.

However, after missing out on a Top Four spot last month, Unai Emery’s side will now join the Hammers in the Europa Conference League in 2022/23.

As per reports from The Guardian, David Moyes highlighted the former Bournemouth forward as a possible option, with talks already opened up, as part of a squad overhaul at the London Stadium.

But despite their firm interest, Moyes and West Ham face major competition for the 25-year-old with interest from across Europe in the €45m rated star.