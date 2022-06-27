The two reasons Barcelona aren’t in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer

Matthijs de Ligt is a player that Barcelona have liked for a long time but he’s not one of their transfer targets this summer transfer window according to Diario Sport. The Juventus centre-back is simply too expensive and not a priority for the Catalan club.

There’s a real chance that De Ligt departs Juventus this summer but the asking price set by the Italian club is daunting. They’re asking for €100m and De Ligt currently collects a salary of north of €10m per season. The Premier League is his most likely destination with Chelsea and Manchester United the current favourites to land his signature.

De Ligt had been in negotiations with Juventus to extend his contract but discussions have broken down. The Turin club therefore want to sell him this summer to recoup the investment they made when they signed him from Ajax – he cost €75m. His contract expires in the summer of 2024 and so this is their last chance to command a huge fee.