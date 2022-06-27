Sporting Club de Portugal edging closer to sealing deal to sign Francisco Trincao from Barcelona

Sporting Club de Portugal are edging closer to bringing Francisco Trincao back to his homeland according to Record as carried by Mundo Deportivo. The deal would be a two-year loan with a mandatory option-to-buy included believed to be a fee of €20m.

Trincao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is the one leading the negotiations and brokering the deal between Barcelona and Sporting. If the deal is gotten over the line, however, Barcelona will lose one of the cards they were considering playing in their negotiation to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla – they were considering using Trincao as part of the deal.

Trincao joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 after breaking through at Portuguese side Braga – under current Sporting coach Ruben Amorim, no less – but he failed to make the cut at Camp Nou and spent last year on loan at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He’s eager to return to Portugal and get his career back on track.