Ronald Koeman has no regrets over Barcelona tenure

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has no regrets over his time in charge at the Camp Nou.

Koeman enjoyed a stellar playing career in Catalonia after joining Johan Cruyff’s side from PSV Eindhoven in 1989.

88 goals in 264 appearances in six seasons demonstrates just his importance to Cruyff’s back line with four La Liga titles and the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final.

His return to Barcelona at the start of 2019/20 was met with a mixed response from La Blaugrana fans following a underwhelming spell in the Premier League.

Relations continued to sour, despite a second place league finish in 2020, and Koeman was eventually sacked in October, with an overall 58% win percentage.

However, despite ending his time as a pariah, Koeman insists he would not have done anything different during his time in charge.

“It was a difficult time for the club, without a president, and with Laporta’s doubts about me as coach”, as per reports from Marca.

“You want to be a coach, and you know if you don’t win you will have problems, but I made an effort.

“If it happened again, I would do it the same and I don’t regret it.”

Koeman also hinted at his intention to take a break from football in 2022 before making a future return if the correct opportunity arises.