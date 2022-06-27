Robert Lewandowski tipped for Karim Benzema La Liga battle

Robert Lewandowski will spark a goal scoring battle with Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema if he joins Barcelona this summer.

Polish superstar Lewandowski has stated his determination to leave the Bundesliga champions in the coming weeks as relations sour in Bavaria.

The veteran striker wants to secure an amicable settlement at the Allianz Arena as he enters into the final year of his contract.

Barcelona are working hard on a deal for the 33-year-old but the two clubs are still some distance apart in their valuations of the former Borussia Dortmund hitman.

Bayern have indicated their plan to hold out for as close to €60m as possible, with Barcelona setting a ceiling of €50m, and his former agent Cezary Kucharski claims the Benzema factor is key.

“He wants to show he is better than Benzema, that’s another reason to go to Barca”, as per quotes from Marca.

“Bayern know he wants to go to Spain. His plan was always Germany, then Spain, and finish his career in the United States.”

Lewandowski has netted an incredible 110 league goals in the last three seasons, compared to Benzema’s tally of 71 in that period.

In head-to-head records, Lewandowski has five goals in nine games against Benzema’s Real Madrid, with the latter managing just two against Lewandowski at Dortmund and Bayern.

