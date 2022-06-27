Real Madrid eye Jude Bellingham to replace Luka Modric in the summer of 2023

Real Madrid are planning to move for Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023 to replace veteran playmaker Luka Modric according to Diario AS. Madrid’s ambition is to purchase the 18-year-old for €90m but there is Premier League interest that could drive up the fee.

Chelsea and Liverpool both like the look of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Madrid are in the same camp. Signing Bellingham would complete Madrid’s midfield renovation, having Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde already in place as potent young guns. They’d take over from the ageing Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

The problem, however, is that Bellingham doesn’t have a release clause included in his contract so negotiations will have to be held instead. He’ll also be a key part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, so should he shine in the Middle East his value could well skyrocket.