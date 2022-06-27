Paris Saint-Germain set to appoint Christophe Galtier as their next coach

Paris Saint-Germain are set to appoint Christophe Galtier as their next coach following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino according to Fabrizio Romano. Nice, Galtier’s last club, have already appointed former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre as his successor.

The news will be welcome to Real Madrid supporters, who feared that their former coach Zinedine Zidane could have been the man to take charge at the Parc des Princes. All indications, however, point to the Frenchman having turned down the opportunity as he’s keen to take over the French national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this year.

PSG won Ligue 1 at a canter last season but failed where it really matters – the Champions League. That’s the competition PSG want to win above all else but they were knocked out at the last 16 by Madrid. Galtier has an excellent record – he was the man who coached the Lille team that upset the odds to beat PSG to win Ligue 1 in 2020/21.