Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona will be finally decided in the coming days

Ousmane Dembele’s future will be decided this week according to Diario AS. His contract with Barcelona expires on June 30th and he needs to choose whether he wants to renew it and stay at Camp Nou or depart for pastures new. The clock is very much ticking.

Barcelona’s official position is that they believe he’s going to leave but the mooted move to Paris Saint-Germain has been sabotaged by the replacement of Leonardo by Luis Campos as sporting director at the Parc des Princes. The latest indications have been that, should he leave, it’ll be to rejoin Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea or to head to Juventus.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund as part of the package to replace Neymar Junior, who left for PSG the same window. The Frenchman’s talent is undoubted but his time at Camp Nou has been blighted by injury after injury.