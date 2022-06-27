Ousmane Dembele’s agent flies into Barcelona ahead of crucial week of negotiations

Ousmane Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko has flown into Barcelona ahead of a key week of negotiations regarding his client’s future according to Gerard Romero. Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of this month and a decision needs to be taken as to whether he renews his deal and stays at Camp Nou or departs for pastures new.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 as part of the package designed to replace Neymar Junior, who departed Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain that same summer. But it hasn’t exactly worked out in the way it was planned.

Dembele has shown moments of undisputed quality but his performance level has been continually disrupted by a succession of debilitating injuries. The 24-year-old Frenchman has made 149 appearances for the club and contributed 32 goals and 34 assists in the five seasons he’s spent in Spain. We’ll soon learn if there’s going to be a sixth.