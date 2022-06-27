Manuel Pellegrini turned down big-money interest from three other leagues to stay at Real Betis

Real Betis raised Manuel Pellegrini and his team’s salary by 20% this summer after the fine performance of his first two seasons in charge at the Benito Villamarin according to Diario AS. He’ll earn close to €7m next season and has turned down big-money offers from the Premier League, the Middle East and Egypt to stay put in the city of Seville.

And the veteran Chilean has been a phenomenal success at Betis. He’s led them to qualify for the Europa League two years running and last year built a team that won the Copa del Rey – Betis’ first title since 2005 – against Valencia at La Cartuja in their home city. Betis’ passionate supporters are 100% behind Pellegrini and worship the ground he walks on.

Pellegrini’s current deal runs until summer 2025 and his challenge for the 2022/23 campaign will be to ensure his team keeps moving in the right direction. The dream is a deep run in the Europa League and a top four finish in La Liga – time will tell if it happens.