Luis Suarez considering proposal to return to South America and join River Plate

Luis Suarez could potentially be on his way to River Plate according to Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan will become a free agent when his contract with Atletico Madrid expires at the end of this month and there’s a real chance that he could be Buenos Aires-bound.

Suarez has a proposal on the table from the Argentine club but he is taking his time before making a decision. River, who want Suarez to replace Manchester City-bound Julian Alvarez, are waiting for a definitive communication from the veteran marksman.

If Suarez does depart Europe this summer he’ll have made a lasting mark. The now-35-year-old first left South America when he joined Dutch side Groningen from Uruguayan outfit Nacional in 2006. A season later he was off to Ajax, and after four years in Amsterdam he joined Liverpool where he took his game to the next level.

Suarez spent three seasons at Anfield before joining Barcelona and going on to become one of the greatest goalscorers to ever play for the club in the six years he spent there. He’s spent the last two years at Atletico, firing them to La Liga glory in 2020/21.