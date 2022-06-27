Javier Tebas supports Barcelona move for Robert Lewandowski

La Liga president Javier Tebas has performed a dramatic U-turn over his stance on Barcelona’s move for Robert Lewandowski.

Polish international Lewandowski has confirmed his intention to leave the Bundesliga champions in the coming weeks ahead of their pre-season return on July 12.

The veteran striker is only interested in a move to Catalonia with Barcelona already reportedly seeing a €35m, plus €5m in variables, rejected by the Bavarians.

Bayern have since indicated their plan to hold out for as close to €60m as possible with La Blaugrana expected to set their own ceiling at €50m as talks continue.

Tebas previously stated the delicate financial situation at the Camp Nou would prevent a big-money offer for Lewandowski due to their overhanging debt, but his view has since changed.

“I hope Lewandowski plays for Barcelona and has a good season”, as per reports from Marca.

“I hope the ‘financial levers’ he’s activated let him join Barcelona, ​​because he is a legend of Bayern Munich and European football.

“If what they approved in the assemblies is executed, he’ll be able to play for Barcelona.”

Barcelona are expected to continue negotiations with Bayern in the coming weeks, but they will aim to stick to a fee below the €50m mark, due to Lewandowski’s contract expiring in 2023.